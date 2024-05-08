Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 235,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 106,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,827,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 over the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

