ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $20.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.20% from the company's previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 12,427,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,499. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

