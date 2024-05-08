Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 133,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,776. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

