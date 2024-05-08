Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 79,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,713. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.