Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 79,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,713. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
