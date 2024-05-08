eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 27th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
eXp World has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.
eXp World Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 191,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
