Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,983. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average is $279.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

