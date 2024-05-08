Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,635 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.