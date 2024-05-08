Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $240.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,691. The company has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

