Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 196 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $960.65. 82,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $942.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.