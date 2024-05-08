Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.860-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 2,131,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

