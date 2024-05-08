Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8 %
BLDR stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.91. 1,846,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,490. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.16.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
