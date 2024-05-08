The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 257,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

