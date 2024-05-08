Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 371,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,133. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.
Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.
About Compass Minerals International
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
