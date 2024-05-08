Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 371,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,133. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

