Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,258 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after buying an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after buying an additional 616,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after buying an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE O traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 1,932,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

