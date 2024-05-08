Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 1,171,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,005. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.