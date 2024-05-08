Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,381 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. 59,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,956. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

