Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Andersons Trading Down 6.2 %

Andersons stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 92,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.69. Andersons has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

