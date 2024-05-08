INmune Bio (INMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 19,360.00%.

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 4,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,617. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.92.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

