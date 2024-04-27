QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $950.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in QuinStreet by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.