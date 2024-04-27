Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $64.40

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 96.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in LivaNova by 31.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.