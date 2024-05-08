Kava Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.04 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Kava has a market capitalization of $705.44 million and $11.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00055033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,257 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

