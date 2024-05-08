Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,222 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $48.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

