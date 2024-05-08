Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,193,000 after acquiring an additional 240,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 626,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

