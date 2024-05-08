DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 62.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DV. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 39.6 %

Shares of DV stock traded down $12.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 18,200,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

