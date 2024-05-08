Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,678 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.63. 1,398,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,615. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

