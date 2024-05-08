News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

News Stock Down 1.1 %

NWSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. 5,394,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,009. News has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

