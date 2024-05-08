Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 19.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.05. 2,887,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,324. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.