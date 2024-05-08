Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.