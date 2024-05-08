Balanced Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 112,537 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

