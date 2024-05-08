Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE V traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $277.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,005. The stock has a market cap of $506.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

