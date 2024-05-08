Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. 1,504,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
