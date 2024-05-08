Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $88.27. 97,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,443. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22.

