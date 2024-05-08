iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. 6,667,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,916,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

