Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. 134,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 in the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

