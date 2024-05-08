Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 982,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,759. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.
In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
