New Found Gold’s (NFGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
New Found Gold Stock Up 0.3 %
NFGC stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $708.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.22. New Found Gold has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that New Found Gold will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.