Arhaus (ARHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Arhaus has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARHS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

