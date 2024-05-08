Analysts Set Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target at $17.60

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

FULT opened at $17.06 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

