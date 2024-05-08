ICL Group (ICL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICL Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.26%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

