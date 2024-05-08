Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Lifted by William Blair

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after buying an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,880 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

