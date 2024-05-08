WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WYY stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
