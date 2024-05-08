CommScope (COMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $208.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

