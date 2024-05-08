B. Riley Weighs in on Tellurian Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tellurian in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $367.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $42,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

