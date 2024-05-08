Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Reduced by Analyst

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on RUS
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Shares of RUS stock opened at C$39.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$33.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.39.
Russel Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.