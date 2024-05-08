Analysts Offer Predictions for Radian Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Radian Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Radian Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

