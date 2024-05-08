Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE ICD opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.86.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
