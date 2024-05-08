ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.31 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

IMOS stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.95. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

