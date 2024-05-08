Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

ONVO opened at $0.91 on Friday. Organovo has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.