The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

