Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

FLUX stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

